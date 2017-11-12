Winter knocks on the door

A lone light shines, showing after a brutal wind storm someone still has power ... and trees! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A touch of snow in the background behind a Blue Jay (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Red apples still clinging to some trees. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Especially cold on Manana Island out on Monhegan. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
The water is so wonderfully blue because the angle of the sun is so low in the sky. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Mighty cold out together in November. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
The sun rise highlights the local livelihood of the Stratton/Eustis area. Steam is rising from ReEnergy/Stratton Lumber and Sugarloaf is just to the right, where they started making snow on Nov. 7. (Jessica Davis/Stratton)
A female mallard duck takes flight over Wilson Lake (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A kingfisher near the top of Wilson Lake, hoping to get something good to eat. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A picture of last week's rainbow, taken by Stephanie Mason near Stony Brook Farm on Orchard Drive in Wilton. (Stephanie Mason)
Time for the wood stove again. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Spectacular BIF captures, Jim Knox!
Thank you for the alluring photos & kingfisher in flight was awesome.