Winter scenes

Nightly visitors, two raccoons, have been dropping the feeder to the ground much to the delight of the gray squirrels. (Jane Naliboff)
Not the last vistages of snow, alas. (Jane Knox)
Rosehips sundy. (Jane Knox)
Snowy clouds coming. (Jane Knox)
Moonlit winter grasses. (Jane Knox)
At the Jet port, Portland; Just feet away from the runway and not even bothered is a Snowy Owl. Every time a Jet would take off all he would do is turn that Head to look and turn back around. I'm pretty sure he was looking for Mice. (Jim Knox)
I happen to catch the sunrise before the impending storm this morning. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
A drop in the bucket will soon become the sweet taste of spring! (Maria James)
Pink clouded sunrise/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Melody of colors (sunrise)/Caribou (Jennifer Ellsworth)
(Steve Muise)
Snacking on apples, this beaver anxiously awaits spring too. (Ed Zilinsky)
Harbingers of spring! (Maria James)
The frozen Aroostook river/Fort Fairfield. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
(Steve Muise)
Lobster traps on ice in Port Clyde. (Jane Naliboff)
Tenants Harbor. (Jane Naliboff)
(Tina Penley)
Running of the turkeys. (Jane Naliboff)
(Tina Penley)
(Tina Penley)
A sapsicle hanging on a maple branch in Wilton. (Dennis York)
(Tina Penley)
A most curious red squirrel looking for breakfast. (Jane Naliboff)
A small buck that still has his antlers on the 15th of Jan. in Weld. (Dennis York)
Maine small town winter scene. (Earl Williams)
(Tina Penley)
A bright spot of the Day. A Purple Finch in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Ruffed Grouse picking buds in Weld. (Dennis York)
Port Clyde dock with a wind chill near zero. (Jane Naliboff)
A deer at twilight in Weld. (Dennis York)
A hen turkey looking for a date in Weld.(Dennis York)
This little fellow was still enthusiastically attacking the bird see at night fall. He is very aware that dusk is coming later and later. (Jane Knox)
A three Generation shot? The old and Wise one, the young Buck and a little Hope! Weld. (Jim Knox)
Turkeys glisten in the sun, but their variety of colors allow them to vanish into the woods. (Jane Naliboff)
Tom has been strutting, but the ladies aren't looking. It's February! (Jane Naliboff)
Port Clyde (Jane Naliboff)
Back to the Maine Scene, of the Season, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Turkey stomp. (Jane Naliboff)
Marshall Point, Port Clyde. (Jane Naliboff)
Chipmunks have been cautiously visiting the snack bar this week. (Jane Naliboff)
Marshall Point Light, Port Clyde. (Jane Naliboff)
Wonderful pictures as always. I look forward to them every week, a nice bright spot.
Fantastic pictures of our treasured Maine wildlife and landscapes!
Earl, what a beautifully framed scene! Tina, the water drop photo just left me speechless. Jane, the photo of moonlit winter grasses is stunning. Bushy-tail critters, beaver, birds and bucks, sea and sky...a Sunday delight!
Hard to believe I have the good fortune to be living in a place this lovely. Thanks to all of you for bringing so much beauty into my living room.