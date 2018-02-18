A young deer in Weld looking for frozen apples. (Dennis York)
Fresh and Quiet snow morning in East Wilton. (Wendy Barrett)
Loon in Wilton, doing fine submerged in the snow (Wendy Barrett)
Bright sun rising/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Red sky in the morning/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
An eagle enjoys a pike at Sabatus Pond, the best place in Maine to see an eagle. (Dennis York)
Winter, still/Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Winter, as tough as it gets...A Buck that has an ear that does not seem to work for him. I was told by a Game Warden that he might have been in a fight or he had been shot this past Fall and that he might not make it ( depending on the Weather the rest of Winter or if He can stay out of trouble ) Wilton, ( Jim Knox )
Sun bath. (Jane Knox)
My favorite cherry tree looks like a sundae good enough to eat. (Jane Knox)
Bad hair day. (Jane Knox)
Now the snow has melted this deer family makes itself home in my Rangeley backyard. (Jane Knox)
There the eating is great. (Jane Knox)
We did get a bit of snow but it will soon be washed away. (Jane Knox)
(Jane Knox)
(Ryan Stone/Farmington)
(Ryan Stone/Farmington)
Always such great pictures.
You're all at it again and you certainly are doing super like every time you share us with your pictures. I love them all but I feel sorry for the deer with an ear problem. I do hope it will heal for the "dear deer". Thank you all for wonderful pictures. I look forward every Sunday for "all" your wonderful pictures!
awesome pictures this week, really enjoy them..