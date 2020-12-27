Winter survivalists

A bald eagle on the ice. (Photo by Dennis York)
Two bucks stare each other in the eye. (Photo by Dennis York)
The fight is on. (Photo by Dennis York)
A buck's breath is steaming in the cold air after his fight. (Photo by Dennis York)
A buck goes back to looking for food. (Photo by Dennis York)
Pileated woodpecker looking for food in one of its excavations in the side of a fir tree. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Pileated woodpecker taking flight from the side of a fir tree. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Red -breasted nuthatch in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Blue jays in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Hairy woodpecker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Downy woodpecker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Water generated by Friday's storm rushes in a stream past an old mill toward Minnehonk Lake in Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
Friday's warmth and rain created these ice chunks in the cove at Parker Pond. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
A black-capped chickadee perches on a young spruce. (Laura Ganz)
Waiting for sleigh riders. (Photo by Jane Knox)
A buck stands proud after guns go silent in Rangeley. ( Photo by Jim Knox )
Deer stop long enough for a shot ( A picture that is! ) in Rangeley. ( Photo by Jim Knox )
A Canada jay waits for somebody to give out some food in Stratton. (Photo by Jim Knox )
Through thick or thin, snow or rain: A black-capped chickadee in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )
Smalls Falls iced over in Rangeley. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
Nice shot of Smalls Falls by Jim Dwinal
I've never been around to see it iced over like that !