Winter treats

Eyes of winter...
(Joe Hall/Farmington)
Sunrise at Webb Lake. (Dennis York)
A dove sunning itself on the deck railing. (Dennis York)
A porcupine enjoying his lunch. (Dennis York)
Simple beauty of winter white... (Joe Hall/Farmington)
Snow nose! (Joe Hall/Farmington)
Monday morning freeze in Jay. (Tina Penley)
(Kelly Dilello)
(Kelly Dilello)
(Kelly Dilello)
(Kelly Dilello)
(Kelly Dilello)
(Kelly Dilello)
(Terri Ziolkowski)
(Terri Ziolkowski)
(Terri Ziolkowski)
(Terri Ziolkowski)
(Terri Ziolkowski)
(Terri Ziolkowski)
(Scott Landry)
A buck in Rangeley...with rack! (Jim Knox)
Some food for thought: while feeding small birds you may have another small bird a Northern Shrike (about the size of a Robin) They will take down a fast Chickadee! (Jim Knox)
If you want to give your birds an extra treat, give them cranberries, small sliced oranges and popcorn on a string! The Chickadees really like it. (Jim Knox)
Mr.(R) and Mrs.(L) Eagle hoping for leftover fish on Crowell Pond as another day of ice fishing came to a close. (Jane Naliboff)
Up close with a doe. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunset, Crowell Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Barred owl looking at the lens. (Jane Naliboff)
Barred owl surveying the living snack bar menu. (Jane Naliboff)
Barred owl looking sideways for dinner possibilities. (Jane Naliboff)
Raft of mallards on river ice. (Jane Naliboff)
Presumpscot River 300' ice ring, Westbrook. (Jane Naliboff)