Winter Warm Ups: Providing free, outdoor activities this month

FARMINGTON - In celebration of "winter, community and vacation," the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a week of free outdoor-based activities beginning Monday Feb. 19 and ending on Friday Feb. 23.

Winter Warm Ups will include events such as snowshoeing at the LEAP Fit Trail and ice skating at Hippach Field along with several other planned activities from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The week of active, outdoor options is being sponsored by the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department and organized by volunteer community members. Each afternoon will include free hot chocolate, with a s'mores making celebration on Friday at the Titcomb Mountain fire pit.

"It's a great opportunity for people to meet other members of the greater Franklin County community and engage in activities that help us appreciate our beautiful Maine surroundings," organizer Robyn Raymond said.

This is the first year Winter Warm Ups has taken place, but organizers say they are looking forward to doing it again next year and are looking into the possibility of a summer version.

"We are hoping people will take this chance to get out of their homes and connect with the community," Raymond said.

For more check the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page here. In the event of inclement weather, the Rec. Center will host an open gym.