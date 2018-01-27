Winterpaloozah! brings new games, races and events to Rangeley Feb. 18

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the Third Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah! event, a fun-filled celebration of winter activities and competitions for the entire family. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Haley Pond and Rangeley Town Park.

The Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to expand the event, which will include all the favorites from past years - skating, curling, pond hockey, fat tire bikes, snowshoes, kick sleds, horse & cart rides, marshmallow roast, snow golf, snow kite, snow castle and more, all free.

New this year is a slate of pay-to-enter competitions for the entire family (including canine family members), with prizes awarded to winners in each competition. Competitions include Cardboard Sled Race, Dog Keg Pull, Frying Pan Toss, "Paloozah" Carry (a variation on the popular wife-carry event), Fat Tire Bike Race, Snow Sculpture Contest and the "Paloozathon" Race.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the "Paloozathon" Race - a mini-triathlon consisting of running, fat biking and snowshoeing. The full schedule of events will be posted soon, along with the registration form and competition rules. A barbecue lunch will be available 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Haley Pond.

In addition to supporting the event, purchase of a "Paloozah Pass" entitles the purchaser to entry in all competitions, free hot cocoa and special offers from local businesses. Paloozah Passes will be available at Ecopelagicon and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce both before the event and on the day of the event. Follow updates on Facebook.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or karen@rangeleymaine.com or the Rangeley Skating Club at 864-2771 or linda.dexter@icloud.com.