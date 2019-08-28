Winthrop man faces felony drug charges following Farmington overdose death

FARMINGTON - A Farmington Police Department investigation that began in March with the overdose death of a local woman resulted in the arrest of a Winthrop man on felony drug charges Monday.

Alexander Meader, 27 of Withrop, has been charged with two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, both Class B felonies; two counts of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, both Class C felonies; as well as violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Farmington Police Department Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, he and other first responders arrived at a Fairbanks Road apartment on the morning of Saturday, March 2 after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman was discovered on the second floor of her apartment and could not be revived by Hastings, NorthStar EMS and Farmington Fire Rescue personnel.

The medical examiner later concluded that she died of acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, venlafaxine and trazadone. The latter two drugs were the woman's prescription medications.

A man at the apartment told investigators that he and the woman had traveled to Winthrop on March 1 to purchase 2 grams of crack from Meader for $240. Meader then traveled with them back to Farmington, eventually leaving the residence around 8 p.m. The man at the apartment told police that he then returned to the Fairbanks Road address and stayed their with the woman, smoking crack and marijuana until approximately 4 a.m. the next morning.

Police believe that Meader sold heroin and crack cocaine out of the Fairbanks Road apartment in the past.

According to the affidavit, the man in the apartment retrieved crack pipes, push rods for the pipes and a small plastic container from his truck and gave it to police. In the container was crack cocaine and eight packets of heroin. From within the apartment, police reportedly found empty packets that appeared to have contained heroin, used crack pipes, a baggie of what appeared to be crack cocaine and used needles. They also took cellphones, reportedly finding a text message on the deceased woman's phone dated Feb. 28 that had been sent to Meader inquiring about purchasing a "ticket for the come down," a phrase that Hastings associated with a .1 gram packet of heroin.

Police traveled to Winthrop and located Meader in the passenger seat of a vehicle as it backed out of his driveway. According to the affidavit, Meader was "very fidgety and furtive" and attempted to pull baggies of heroin and what appeared to be a crack pipe out of his pocket. Police searched Meader and allegedly found several empty baggies of heroin as well as $759 in cash. They reportedly found another baggie, more drug paraphernalia and three bundles of 10 packs of heroin - weighing approximately 3.6 grams - in the vehicle. The heroin packets recovered from the Fairbanks Road apartment matched those that Meader was trying to sell, Hastings said.

According to the affidavit, Meader admitted to bringing and using heroin to the Fairbanks Road apartment, but denied supplying to drug to the woman, as she was a former addict.

"There is overwhelming evidence in this case that show Mr. Meader is the source of these three drugs [cocaine, heroin and fentanyl] which he was selling," Hastings wrote in the affidavit, "he admits to sharing them, and phone records add additional corroboration of this behavior."

Meader's conditions of release included no use or possession of illegal drugs, with random search for same.