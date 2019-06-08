Winthrop woman summoned to court after single-vehicle accident

NEW SHARON - According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, a 51-year-old Winthrop woman fell asleep at the wheel Friday afternoon, causing a single-vehicle accident.

Sgt. Scovil reportedly responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, June 7, stating that a vehicle had rolled over on Mile Hill Road. Members of the New Sharon Fire Department assisted at the scene. According to the report, Pamela Child had fallen asleep at the wheel of her 2017 Hyundai and struck a telephone pole when she went off the road. Nobody was injured in the accident.

Child was issued a criminal summons to court in July for allegedly driving with a suspended license in an unregistered vehicle.