With legalization days away, more questions than answers about marijuana

FARMINGTON - Police Chief Jack Peck has been fielding plenty of questions lately, as town officials, law enforcement and Maine residents eye the impending legalization of recreational marijuana.

Possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana will become legal on Jan. 30, one month after Gov. Paul LePage signed off on the results of the Nov. 8 referendum. Marijuana can be consumed for recreational purposes in private residences after Jan. 30. The commercial sale of the product, as well as social clubs that would allow for consumption on the premises, are approximately a year off. The Legislature has delayed implementation of those components of the law until Feb. 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, in Farmington, voters at a special town meeting on Nov. 23 passed a 180-day moratorium on retail marijuana establishments. The moratorium can be extended by a vote of the selectmen, although not indefinitely and only for the purpose of further developing new amendments to the town's ordinances. The Planning Board is expected to take up the issue in February.

Peck addressed the issue at Tuesday's selectmen meeting, as town officials have received a number of questions regarding the use of marijuana in town.

"I've had a lot of questions," Peck said. "A lot of people have been calling me."

Among the questions has been one issue that has seen significant scrutiny from Maine law enforcement: how to detect drivers that may be under the influence of marijuana. Unlike alcohol and the breathalyzer, there isn't a widely-available test that scientifically measures the amount of THC in one's system. Law enforcement agencies are reviewing different test options now, Peck said. Meanwhile, Farmington Police Department has trained two of its staff as "drug recognition experts" who could respond to traffic stops and evaluate drivers.

Selectmen said they had been getting questions about retail marijuana as it relates to the March town meeting, with both proponents and detractors of the potential industry asking if residents would be allowed to weigh in on the issue at that time. However, Town Manager Richard Davis noted, it is not likely that the town will have any new regulations to present. The Planning Board is not expected to even begin addressing the issue until its February meeting, and it isn't clear what regulatory framework the state will eventually create.

Further complicating the issue is the fact that marijuana remains an illegal substance at the federal level.

The next scheduled meeting of the Planning Board is Feb. 13.