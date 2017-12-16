With one week to go, kids everywhere scramble to make the good list

FARMINGTON - With only nine days to go until Christmas, anxious kids filled the lobby of the Homestead Bakery today to make last minute requests and try to squeeze onto Santa Claus' good list as he sat taking visitors.

The celebrity appearance was arranged by the Farmington Downtown Association and included Claus' better half with a table full of cookies to hand out.

"I asked for a rocket ship and a baby doll," six-year-old Olivia Fish said.

Other kids shuffled nervously in line, or stared wide eyed at the bearded man, unsure if they actually wanted to approach him or not. Hesitations and all, Claus had his work cut out for him to meet the needs of the newest generation of believers.

The visit with Claus was the final destination in a free downtown tour for kids and their keepers, and highlighted the delivery of hand written letters composed at the Farmington Public Library.

The tour included various raffles hosted by businesses, treats provided by Dunkin' Donuts and Farmington House of Pizza and a story time at Devaney Doak & Garrett. Participants were carried from one stop to the next on a horse drawn wagon.

To put the kids at ease for their last week of waiting, Mrs. Claus presented each visitor with a certificate of officially making it onto the "nice list."