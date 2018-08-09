Woman arrested after allegedly taking shoes from Renys

FARMINGTON - A Wilton woman was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony theft after she allegedly stole children's shoes from Renys on Broadway Street.

Corrine Spencer, 42 of Wilton, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C felony, after a brief investigation by the Farmington Police Department. According to FPD Office Manager Bonnie Pomeroy, the alleged theft involved shoes worth less than $100.

Spencer was seen on a security camera leaving Renys with two pairs of childrens' shoes, Pomeroy said. She was no longer at the store when police were called, and Officer Jacob Richards located her after a brief investigation.

The shoes combined value did not exceed $100. The theft charge was elevated to a felony due to prior convictions for theft, Pomeroy said.

Spencer was arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. She was later released on bail with conditions to include not to return to the Renys on Broadway Street.