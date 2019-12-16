Woman arrested in Strong in relation to negligent homicide charge out of Montana

STRONG - A local resident was arrested Saturday at a South Main Street address, having been charged with negligent homicide in Montana, her prior home state.

Audria S. Nickerson, 30 of Strong, has been charged with Negligent Homicide in relation to an incident that occurred in Butte, Mont. on Sept. 25.

According to a press release issued by Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich, officers witnessed Nickerson slumped over in her vehicle in the early-morning hours of Sept. 25 at the 200 block on Alaska Street. They were unable to wake the woman, Skuletich said, and then saw that there was possibly an infant underneath her.

The officers broke a window in the vehicle, removed Nickerson and began administering CPR on the infant. The infant, along with another child in the back seat, were taken to a local hospital where the infant was pronounced dead. Montana-area newspapers indicate that an autopsy determined that the infant had died of suffocation.

The other child was placed in the care of the Department of Family Services, Skuletich said.

In the release, Skuletich indicated that the charge against Nickerson was the result of an intensive investigation that included crime lab results that indicated the woman had methamphetamine in her system on Sept. 25. Bail has been set on the Montana charge at $250,000 cash.

According to court documents, an extradition hearing has been scheduled for Nickerson on Jan. 13. She is currently being held without bail at Franklin County Detention Center.