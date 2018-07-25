Woman arrested, juveniles charges after camping equipment allegedly taken

EUSTIS - A Skowhegan woman was arrested and two juveniles were charged last night, after their vehicle was stopped following the alleged theft of camping equipment.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received information that camping equipment had been taken from the Wyman Beach Campsite off the Flagstaff Road. A vehicle leaving the scene was identified as a purple Chrysler PT Cruiser.

FCSO Deputy Brian McCormick responded to the scene. While heading north on Route 27 through Carrabassett Valley, McCormick saw a purple PT Cruiser and conducted a traffic stop. He was assisted by FCSO Sgt. Matt Brann. In the vehicle was Marie Valcourt, 23 of Skowhegan, and two juveniles: a 16-year-old from Skowhegan and a 17-year-old from Norridgewock.

After interviewing Valcourt, the vehicle's operator, she was arrested by McCormick on the misdemeanor theft by unauthorized taking. Both of the juvenile passengers were issued juvenile summonses for theft.

Nichols said that most of the allegedly stolen items were recovered, except for a Go Pro camera and $400 in cash.

Valcourt was transported to Franklin County Detention Center. The PT Cruiser was driven from the scene by one of the juveniles.