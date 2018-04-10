Woman faces felony charge over allegedly stolen sneakers

FARMINGTON - A local woman is facing a felony charge this week, after she allegedly stole a pair of sneakers from a local department store.

Vicki Bachelder, 31 of Farmington, was arrested for theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C felony, on Monday by Farmington Police Department Detective Darin Gilbert. The charge, which relates to the alleged taking of sneakers from Renys earlier this month, was elevated to a felony due to reported prior convictions for theft.

According to FPD Office Manager Bonnie Pomeroy, Renys approached the department on April 4 after an unknown woman allegedly walked away with a pair of $40 sneakers from the store the previous day without paying for them. Renys provided the department with camera images of the woman and her vehicle, and Gilbert circulated them within the department to see if anyone recognized them.

One officer did have information that led Gilbert to Bachelder. He applied for an arrest warrant, interviewed Bachelder and then arrested her. She was later released on $150 cash bail.

Pomeroy said that Bachelder had been cooperative throughout her interactions with FPD. The sneakers were recovered.

Theft charges relating to items less than $1,000 in value are typically misdemeanors. Certain prior convictions, however, can elevate a theft charge to a Class C felony. Class C felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison.