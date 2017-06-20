Woman gets 90 days for false report in relation to hit-and-run death

FARMINGTON - A passenger in the vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in 2016 was sentenced to 90 days in jail Monday, having previously pleaded guilty to filing a false public report.

Nikita Tolman, 27 of Kingfield, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor last week, as part of an arranged plea that also resulted in a felony charge of hindering prosecution being dismissed. The charges stem from a Jan. 1, 2016 crash that killed 21-year-old Taylor Gaboury of Wilton on the Wilton Road, and relate to allegations that Tolman attempted to deceive investigators after the crash.

On July 25, Tommy Clark, 26 of Industry, was sentenced to seven years in prison with all but three years suspended and three years of probation, having previously pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal operating under the influence, a Class B felony, and to leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, a Class C felony.

Gaboury was struck from behind by the car Clark was driving as she walked east along Wilton Road/Routes 2&4, near the intersection of Route 133/Livermore Falls Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2016. After finding that Gaboury was deceased, Clark fled the scene.

Tolman was one of two women who contacted the Regional Communications Center that morning, resulting in Farmington and Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel being dispatched to the scene. First responders located Gaboury down an embankment, with NorthStar EMS confirming that she was deceased. The women reportedly told police that they had discovered Gaboury after seeing a boot in the road while walking back from a party.

Finding the story "highly suspicious," FPD went to the women's motel. There, police located a 2015 Dodge Dart with extensive damage and a paint color that matched a passenger-side mirror left at the crash scene. Clark was located sitting in another vehicle and arrested; his blood alcohol level test was .129 percent, above the 0.08 percent at which point a person is considered driving under the influence.

Police re-interviewed both women and determined they were in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Tolman was Clark's girlfriend at the time. Police later learned that Tolman was in the front passenger seat, saw Gaboury prior to the crash and attempted to alert Clark but not in time to avoid the collision.

Ricky Gaboury, Taylor Gaboury's father, addressed Tolman at the sentencing hearing while holding a large portrait of his daughter. Instead of calling police and having Taylor taken immediately to the emergency room, Gaboury said, Tolman had fabricated a story "to get a criminal out of harm's way."

"I want you to look at her face," Gaboury told Tolman. "The only thing more beautiful than that face were the things beneath that face."

Cody Gaboury, Taylor Gaboury's brother, said that he had lost faith in the justice system after sitting through Clark and Tolman's sentencing proceedings.

Tolman said that she wished she could have traded places with Gaboury. "I wish there was something I could say to take everyone's pain away," she said.

She had made bad choices and bad decisions following the crash, Tolman said.

Responding to a question from Justice Robert Mullen, Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews said that the state believed that Gaboury was killed instantly in the collision. Andrews credited FPD's "good work" in quickly locating Clark despite Tolman's false statement.

Mullen also asked Tolman why she had lied to police, specifically whether she had been influenced by her relationship with Clark. Tolman apologized but said that she was not certain why she lied.

Tolman had no criminal record, Andrews said.

Mullen accepted the sentence of 90 days, ordering it to start immediately. He noted that filing a false public report was a misdemeanor that typically carried a fine rather than a jail sentence, and that it appeared that nothing would have saved Gaboury's life after she was struck by Clark's vehicle. However, he told Tolman, the underlying "tragic and serious" elements of the crash that related to her conviction could have a significant impact on any future conviction.