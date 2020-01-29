Woman hurt in Kingfield crash

KINGFIELD - A head-on collision on Main Street sent a Stratton woman to the hospital this morning, after an operator lost control of a vehicle on a patch of ice.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, a 2002 Chevy Suburban was traveling northbound on Main Street near Narrow Gauge Street when the operator, Curtis Weese, 36 of Kingfield, lost control on a patch of ice on the side of the road. The vehicle over-corrected, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2008 Subaru traveling south.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the crash at 8:20 a.m., as did Kingfield Fire Department.

The driver of the Subaru, Cherylon Hayden, 54 of Stratton, was transported via NorthStar EMS. Weese was not hurt in the crash.