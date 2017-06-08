Woman pleads no contest in sex abuse case

FARMINGTON - A Jay woman pleaded no contest to unlawful sexual contact Wednesday, as well as three felony counts of violating the conditions of her release. Sentencing has been continued until June 30.

Tami Dalot, 44 of Jay, previously known as Tami Ouellette, pleaded no contest to the Class B felony in relation to a 2015 case in which Dalot and two other adults were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a Wilton address after receiving a referral from another individual. If the arranged sentence is accepted by the court, Dalot would be sentenced to six years, all but 2.5 suspended, with seven years of probation to follow.

In a separate, but related case, Dalot also pleaded no contest to three counts of violating the conditions of release, all Class C felonies. These relate to letters that Dalot received from her then-husband and fellow defendant Jamie Ouellette, 39, in April, May and June 2015; the two had no contact provisions in place at that time. The sentences on these charges, if accepted, would be one year each, served concurrent to the 2.5 years.

Charges of gross sexual assault and visual sexual aggression against a child were dropped as a result of the arranged plea. A no contest plea is treated as a guilty plea by the court for the purposes of sentencing, but the defendant is not required to admit to the charge.

Sentencing was continued until June 30 to provide the victim and her family an opportunity to be heard on the record.

According to a recitation provided by Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews of evidence that the state would have presented had the case gone to trial, the victim, then under the age of 12, came to live with three adults in Wilton in the summer of 2014. The victim eventually told a family member that they would sleep in a bed with Dalot and Ouellette, and that Dalot, Ouellette and the third defendant, Anna Larochelle, 26, had sex in the same same room as the victim.

Dalot also sexually molested the victim, Andrews said.

Jamie Ouellette pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact, visual sexual aggression against a child and illegal possession of a firearm, as well as four counts of violating conditions of release and two counts of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim in 2016. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but eight years suspended.

Dalot's proposed sentence is similar to the one that Larochelle received: six years in prison with all but 2.5 years suspended, followed by seven years of probation. Larochelle pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact and visual sexual aggression against a child.

Conditions of Dalot's probation would include no contact with individuals associated with the case, children under the age of 18 and no to go to locations where children gather, including schools, parks and fairs. She is to undergo sex offender treatment and not possess sexually explicit material. She will be required to register with the state in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration & Notification Act.