Women in business: “Women are so incredibly supportive of one another.”

FARMINGTON - A group of local female entrepreneurs have joined forces to support one another in the often challenging world of business ownership.

The Women’s Business Center is organized by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. and offers free counseling on how to establish or grow a business. The group was formed 15 years ago and has been led for the last nine years by program director and certified business advisor, Betty Gensel.

Gensel said the focus of the group has shifted and changed over the years, but currently reaches up to 15 local women in business. In addition to free counseling through CEI, the Women’s Business Center meets monthly to discuss ideas, concerns and to build connections. The meetings are open to any women who are interested, no membership is required.

“There are some real challenges here economically. We are a small state,” Gensel said. “But these women now know each other, it’s a place for them to talk and provides great support when dealing with concerns.”

March’s meeting brought six business owners together, all with varying needs from the group.

Owner of Knowlton Corner Farm, Arleen Masselli, brought a new idea for her business, which currently runs as a bakery and equestrian center. Through an open discussion she was able to hash out her plan, receive feedback and walk away feeling prepared for the new venture.

“My hope is to put this together soon and get going as soon as summer hits,” Masselli said. More information on the changes for Knowlton Corner Farm will be coming soon.

Other women came with concerns or seeking help on how to run their business more smoothly. As each woman shared her thoughts, Gensel jotted down notes for individual advising sessions. While some came with specific needs, others came for the company.

“Running a private practice is a little like living under a rock,” Owner of Serenity Holistic Massage, Emily Bilodeau said. “I come to this group to network with colleagues and to build connections that I can’t do with a private practice.”

The group had a special item on the agenda as well- a discussion of the recent Business After Hours event which they spotlighted at. The event brought over 30 people to the North Church on High Street for drinks, snacks and information on the local businesses. The women were given a chance to practice elevator speeches, promote their product or service and inform the public on their group.

“Women are so incredibly supportive of one another. That’s what I’m getting out of this,” Belodeau added.

If you are a woman in business and are seeking advice or support, contact Betty Gensel at 778-6529 or betty.gensel@ceimaine.org.

The Women’s Business Center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.