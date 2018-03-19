Women’s Business Bazaar to provide platform for networking, information

FARMINGTON - An event on March 31 will bring together female business owners from the greater Franklin County area to inform the public on the services or goods they have to offer in the form of the first annual Women's Business Bazaar.

More than twenty women will be at the Elk's Lodge on School Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. representing businesses such as Rodan and Fields, Scentsy, LuLaRoe, Sandy River Realty and Pampered Chef as well as services such as graphic arts consultations, architecture design, housecleaning, photography and more.

"We wanted to offer the opportunity for people to show case what they sell to the public, especially for those primarily selling online," event organizer Jamie McClement said.

McClement sells Rodan and Fields products and has brought the event together along with her co-workers Emily McClement and Kimberly Porter. She said it started out as a much smaller idea, but the team decided to either go big or go home.

"We just kept pushing the idea to see if it would take off and the response has been incredible," she said.

The event will not only provide the public with information on local businesses, but will also provide businesswomen an opportunity to network with one another. Each vendor has rented a table for the event, with all proceeds benefiting Care and Share Food Pantry. The event will also include a raffle, with tickets selling for a pantry item or cash- all to benefit the pantry.

"We're the up and coming generation, so why not start building those connections now. We're really hoping to see it happen again next year," McClement said.

For more information visit the Women's Business Bazaar on Facebook by clicking here.