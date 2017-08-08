Woodlands Memory Care plans to accept resident admissions this fall

FARMINGTON - Construction of a specialized senior living center on the Knowlton Corner Road is continuing this summer, with an eye toward accepting resident admissions in early October.

Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, operated by the company Woodlands Senior Living in Maine, is under construction on a 34-acre parcel of land located at 175 Knowlton Corner Road. Designed for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory loss conditions, the facility initially-$4 million, 20,000 square foot project broke ground in September 2016 after receiving planning board approval. It was later approved for an expansion, including a 32,000 square foot building and a total of 66 beds in 46 residential care units and 18 apartments. The expansion, which also includes rooms for staff, food preparation, dining, recreation, training. maintenance and housekeeping, was estimated at $7.2 million.

The facility includes a number of memory care-related improvements, including high-efficiency climate controls, video monitoring safety systems and lighting designed to minimize the confusion and agitation that can afflict individuals with dementia.

Construction of the facility is on schedule, according to Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington Executive Director Irving Faunce, with the company planning to begin resident admissions in early October.

"We plan to begin resident admissions Oct. 2, 2017 and have begun recruiting staff," Faunce said.

Both the original facility and expansion is expected to employ roughly 18 individuals in the first shift and 14 in the second shift, as well as five administrative and management-type positions. Those interested in applying for a position can visit the center's website, located here.