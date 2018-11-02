Woodlands opens new additions, open houses scheduled

FARMINGTON - With an $8.5 million expansion largely complete and new residents already moving in, Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington will be holding a series of open house events over the next couple weekends to introduce the new buildings to the community.

Construction has been ongoing for the last year at 175 Knowlton Corner Road, building a new 40,000 square foot addition to provide space for two new communities. The addition is attached to the preexisting 20,000 square foot memory care center, which has 37 beds dedicated to residents with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory loss conditions.

The new Assisted Living section includes two wings with a total of 58 beds for residents that may not have dementia but do require round the clock supervision. Services provided to the residents include distributing medication, meals served in a large dining room area and personal care. New amenities in the addition include activity rooms, a beauty salon and bathing facilities. A large kitchen makes meals for both the Assisted Living and apartment sections.

According to Lon Walters, owner of Woodlands Senior Living, admissions to the Assisted Living section opened up late last week. Roughly 30 percent of the beds are already spoken for.

A percentage of the beds are set aside for MaineCare-funded residency, Walters said. He noted that the state's assessment of the applicants had slowed those arrivals.

The third section, along with Memory Care and Assisted Living, consists of 22 independent living apartments. The spaces are paid for on a month-to-month basis. The apartments, which range from studio-style spaces to single and double bedrooms, have kitchens, bathrooms and separate entrances with small patios. Food is served in a restaurant-style dining room and there's on-site laundry.

Most of the apartments are already filled, Walters said, with a few studios still available.

Through an arrangement that Woodlands first used at its Waterville location, Walters said, Androscoggin Home Health will have an on-site physical therapy center in the building. That way, residents can receive care without leaving the building.

"It's been very, very successful," Walters said of the arrangement in Waterville. "It's really a nice feature."

Founded in 1980, Woodlands has 14 different senior living communities at eight locations in the state. Walters said that one of his personal criteria for new facilities was whether he enjoyed being in the town. That was why Woodlands chose Farmington, he noted.

"We chose to come to Farmington because of the community," Walters said. "People have been great."

Woodlands has held a series of job fairs to staff the Farmington location. Thanks to the quality of the staff they've been able to recruit locally, Walters said, Woodlands was able to fill most new management positions with internal promotions.

"It's just a good bunch of people," Walters said of the local staff. "There's a lot of talent, people that are good at their jobs."

While workers were still busy Friday, Walters said that construction would be largely complete by the end of the day, except for a few punch list items. Woodlands will be holding a number of open house events to celebrate the opening of the assisted living and apartment sections. Open house events will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington can be contacted at (207)860-3999 or through email. More information is available on its website, located here.