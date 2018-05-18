Woodlands Senior Living receives business of the year award

FARMINGTON - Woodlands Senior Living, which operates Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, was named the Renys Large Business of the Year at the 2018 Maine Family Business Awards. The company was selected from 24 finalists out of a record-breaking 186 nominations at the 19th annual awards.

Woodlands Senior Living was honored to be named Renys Large Business of the Year, an award which MFBA describes as “celebrating an outstanding family business with 25 or more full-time employees, and which demonstrates excellence in all facets of business, including family involvement, succession planning, communication, and value being family owned and community service.”

Woodlands Senior Living Founder, President and CEO Lon Walters, along with his son Matthew Walters, COO and co-owner, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

“We are extremely honored to win the Renys Large Business Award and to be recognized tonight as the outstanding large family business in Maine,” said Matthew Walters. “While we are certainly not in this business to win accolades, the recognition from the Institute for Family-Owned Business is validation that we are realizing our family’s and company’s mission to make each day the best day possible for the residents we serve, while bringing peace of mind to those who love them.”

Joining Lon and Matthew Walters at the event were immediate family and six of Woodlands’ longest serving staff. The staff, who have a combined 156 years’ service to the organization, was recognized by the Walters during the acceptance speech.

“It takes a special type of person to do the work we do,” said Matthew Walters. “Our organization could never have grown and achieved this level of success without a tremendous group of dedicated and caring individuals. This award is a result of their commitment to our organization and to the residents we serve.”

Woodlands Senior Living is a Maine-based, family-owned organization committed to providing the highest-quality residential care for Maine seniors. The organization first opened in 1980 and now consists of 12 assisted living and specialized memory care communities in eight locations—Brewer, Cape Elizabeth, Farmington, Hallowell and Hillside Terrace in Hallowell, Lewiston, Rockland, and Waterville. The organization’s experience, industry connections and proficiency has established Woodlands Senior Living as an expert in senior living and senior care. The organization employs more than 325 people statewide and proudly cares for more than 500 residents.

“My parents started this organization almost 40 years ago,” said Matthew Walters, “and we have been devoted ever since to being the preferred partner when it comes to caring for Maine seniors. Recognition like this is very humbling. We are honored.”

The Maine Family Business Awards, presented by The Institute for Family-owned Businesses in partnership with MEMIC, and hosted by News Center Maine anchor Cindy Williams, recognize exemplary small and large Maine-based and family-owned businesses. A panel of independent judges determine winners based upon criteria that includes the nature of family involvement, the success of the business, work environment, commitment to employees, contributions to the community, and innovative practices or strategies.