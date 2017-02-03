Word Buzz brings Maine authors, burritos in Kingfield area

KINGFIELD - When Rolling Fatties founders Polly and Rob MacMichael began daydreaming about opening a restaurant together, the reasoning was simple: they loved cooking for their friends and their home wasn’t big enough for everyone.

“Nowhere in town could hold all of us,” Polly MacMichael said.

So the New Portland and Skowhegan natives created a place that could.

It began as a food truck, or food trailer rather - a spiffed up 1970’s airstream that the couple gutted and refitted for burrito rolling. The overhead costs were nothing compared to those of opening an entire restaurant, the mobile fast food trend was taking off and it allowed the MacMichaels to go anywhere making their increasingly famous fatties.

In 2010 Polly and Rob began looking for an indoor space to house their culinary adventure, and so, 268 Main Street was born- home of the big, fat, locally stuffed burrito. The comfy couches and crackling fireplace lure customers in on cold February nights. The local beers ease the strain of an exhilarating day on the mountain. And as if that wasn’t enough, a new series featuring a variety of Maine literates is now being offered to help keep the mind sharp in the doldrums of winter.

Word Buzz, an idea hatched by Polly and good friend Stephanie Dunn, aims to bring in writers from across the state for readings, fireside chats and, of course, dinner.

“That burrito was so good. I just want to go back to eating it,” Author and Word Buzz guest, Bill Roorbach said. “If any of you just came here to eat, feel free to leave. I won’t be offended.”

The Farmington-based writer (it’s true, you can check his library card) has now written ten different pieces of work, ranging from short stories and essays to memoirs and fiction. The author shared a behind the scenes look of his world Thursday night at the second Word Buzz event.

Within the crowd in the Rolling Fatties' living room sat other local artists, real life characters from Roorbach’s stories and even a couple of Mills siblings.

“Bill is a good friend of mine. He has helped us see our town in a different way,” Attorney General Janet Mills said in her introduction to the evening. “We consider him a gem to our community because he opens our eyes to nature. Whatever he is seeing, is something I’m now seeing for the first time.”

For more information on upcoming events, including the Word Buzz lineup as well as live music, daily specials and more, check out rollingfatties.com or the Rolling Fatties Facebook page.