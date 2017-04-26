Working Their Way to Tennessee: Mt. Blue Destination Imagination Team fundraising for global competition

FARMINGTON - On Tuesday, April 18, the Destination Imagination team worked for Palmer Realty.

Business owner Carol Hatch asked the team if they could help do yard work at her home to earn money for their trip to Tennessee. Five of the six "Trunkee Team" members and two team managers worked all afternoon clearing brush, raking, and picking sticks.

“It feels good to earn money for the trip and to help out a local business,” member Emma White said.

Destination Imagination is a volunteer-led organization that aims to inspire students to become leaders and innovators for the next generation. Teams are provided seven standards-based challenges, competing against other teams. Each challenge is open-ended and encourages student teams to experience the creative process using innovation, imagination, and collaboration.

On March 18, the Trunkee Teams placed first at the statewide competition held at the University of Maine at Orono, the best finish in Mt. Blue's history. That qualified them to compete at the Global Finals event in Tennessee from May 24 through May 27, where the students will compete against teams from 45 states, seven Canadian Providences, and 13 other countries.

The team is now actively fundraising, through events such as their yard work at Palmer Realty. Hatch was overwhelmed by the hard work of the team and said she would recommend the team to work for other businesses who need work done this time of year. If you would like to hire the Mt. Blue High School team to come work for your local business please contact team manager Lynn Wells at 779-4734 or lwells@mtbluersd.org.

Other, upcoming events include a car wash on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. until noon at Bouffard's furniture, as well as a concessions booth and straw raffle at the high school's upcoming musical on May 11, 12 & 13 from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

A special ping pond drop raffle will be held on Monday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Blue Campus, where Principal Bruce Mochamer will drop ping pong balls from the May Pole. The ball closest to the pole will win $500, while the ball furthest from the pole will win $200. Ping pong balls can be purchased by contacting Lynn Wells at 779-4734 or lwells@mtbluersd.org; only 300 balls will be sold.