World War II veteran receives quilt from American Legion Post 28

FARMINGTON - Members and Auxiliary of the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 gathered at the Sandy River Center Monday morning to honor military veterans, including a member of the U.S. Army Rangers and World War II veteran.

Ken Jones, a member of the U.S. Army Rangers, received the Purple Heart after he was wounded in WWII, where he was also held as a prisoner of war.

Jones was presented with a hand-made quilt, complete with patriotic designs, as a "Quilt of Valor" for his service. Local quilters and post auxiliary members collaborated on the quilt, which was presented to Jones in front of a display Sandy River staff created in the building's lobby, including photographs of the dozen veterans that reside there. Post members were joined by members of Jones' family.

Among the American Legion's many goals, 1st Vice Commander Stephan Bunker said, was ensuring that Americans did not forget the sacrifices of men and women in uniform. Those sacrifices had helped protect the freedom and safety that Americans enjoyed, Bunker said, but were too often taken for granted.

"We pledge that our veterans will never be forgotten by us," Bunker said.

Post Commander Matt Smith noted that the country was rapidly losing a generation of WWII members and that it was important to honor them as the "greatest generation," quoting Tom Brokaw's book of the same name.