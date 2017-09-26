‘Worse things happen’ – witnesses detail dispute, shooting

FARMINGTON - Witnesses to the events leading up to the 2016 shooting of a New Sharon man testified Tuesday, as the state began presenting its case.

Timothy Danforth, 25 of Wilton, has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Michael Reis, 24 of New Sharon, outside of Danforth's Weld Road residence in the early morning hours of June 1, 2016. While one of Danforth's attorneys, Sarah Glynn, indicated during her opening statement that Danforth did in fact shoot Reis, she characterized the shooting as self-defense. Both Glynn and Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis have said that the shooting incident related to a dispute between two other men over an ounce of marijuana.

The ounce of marijuana was lent by Robert Danforth, Timothy Danforth's father, to Zachary Uhlman, a then-18-year-old from Wilton, with the understanding that in approximately one week Uhlman would pay Robert Danforth $200. However, Uhlman testified Tuesday, he instead used his money to pay off rent on an apartment he was renting with Gary Brosius, a then-23-year-old and longtime friend. Roughly three weeks to a month later, Uhlman testified, texts from Robert Danforth became less understanding and more confrontational, after Uhlman didn't respond.

While driving through Massachusetts on the way back from a vacation in Pennsylvania, Uhlman and Brosius became aware of an interaction that occurred in Wilton, in which a younger friend was met by Timothy Danforth, Robert Danforth's son and the eventual defendant. Danforth had a holstered gun, the Wilton men were informed by a third party, and had pulled it out but not pointed it at their younger friend. Danforth asked the younger friend if he knew Uhlman and Brosius and said they were going to get hurt.

Uhlman and Brosius became upset and began texting Robert Danforth, with Uhlman questioning if Timothy Danforth's gun was registered. Per texting read-outs presented to the jury as evidence, Robert Danforth responded that Uhlman needed to be worried about him instead. The texts continued back and forth, with Uhlman testifying that he wanted to meet Robert Danforth and work something out: either a payment plan for the $200 or to get into a fight.

"Yeah, I owed him the money," Uhlman said, when asked by Ellis about whether he wanted to meet Robert Danforth. When Ellis persisted, asking if Uhlman was concerned about getting beaten up, Uhlman responded that "worse things happen."

Uhlman said that after discussing different options and a number of texted insults going back and forth, he went to the Wilson Lake Country Club with the intent of meeting Robert Danforth and settling the issue. Other individuals, including Qaim Malik and Matthew Kerr, were contacted, according to Uhlman, to assist him if he was getting beaten up. Uhlman and Brosius also enlisted Kayla Gordon, who was visiting their residence, to drive. Upon being cross-examined by Timothy Danforth's attorney, Jeffrey Wilson, Gordon said that Uhlman and Brosius had told her that if she wouldn't drive, they would steal her car and go anyway.

It was Malik, Uhlman said, that recommended bringing Reis. Uhlman said that he didn't know Reis prior to that evening.

Bringing a pair of brass knuckles for protection, Uhlman went to the golf course and waited, with the other men waiting approximately 100-plus yards away on the green. After waiting some time, Uhlman and the others walked up the Colby Miller Road to approach Danforth's residence, a trailer with an attached porch located on the Weld Road. Uhlman said that he screamed "I'm right [expletive] here" and heard shots that he described as being so quiet that he thought they might have been from either a cap gun or a 22-caliber weapon. Gordon was summoned to pick up Uhlman and the others and, according to Uhlman and Brosius, told to drive past the Danforth residence at a slow speed to allow Uhlman and Brosius to yell out the window "I'm right [expletive] here" again. Again they heard shots, Uhlman testified, and this time he saw a flare. The car left the area and returned to Uhlman and Brosius' residence. At this point, Uhlman said, he still assumed the gun wasn't real, as the car hadn't been hit.

They eventually returned to the Danforth residence. Kerr, who knew people on both sides of the dispute, proposed that he would attempt to talk with the Danforths, Uhlman and Brosius both testified. With Uhlman and Brosius getting out of the car and waiting on the road, Kerr went down the road and turned into the driveway, with those in the car losing sight of the man as he walked down the driveway.

Uhlman, Brosius and Gordon all testified they heard a gunshot as Kerr walked out of sight. All of them indicated that they heard someone, identified as Timothy Danforth by Uhlman and Brosius and as an unidentified voice by Gordon, yell that the next person to step foot on his property would be shot.

Reis said that he wasn't going to leave Kerr alone, Uhlman said, and walked down down the driveway. Uhlman and Gordon both testified that they could see Reis walk with his hands up until they lost sight of him through the trees, while Brosius said that Reis was not moving quickly but couldn't remember seeing if his hands were up or not.

A few seconds after losing sight of Reis, all three witnesses testified to hearing three gunshots. Kerr dragged Reis down the driveway, screaming that the New Sharon man had been shot. Reis was dragged into Gordon's car, a 2002 white Subaru sedan, and the six individuals drove to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Uhlman said the group had no cell phones, having anticipated a possible fight, and did not attempt to stop at any other first responder facility, such as the Wilton Public Safety Building on Main Street. Brosius was compressing Reis' leg, Uhlman said, becoming emotional as he described Reis "looking good" until the vehicle turned onto Routes 2 & 4 near the bowling alley. Then, Uhlman said, Reis head fell and he took his last breath. They were told later in the FMH Emergency Room that Reis had died.

Wilson, who cross-examined all three witnesses, drew the jury's attention to inconsistencies between their testimony and earlier statements made to detectives. Uhlman testified that he called the Danforths "20 or 30 times," but records indicated that 67 calls were logged to Danforth between 10:30 p.m. on May 31, 2016 and 12:30 a.m. June 1, 2016. While Uhlman admitted that two golf clubs were placed in Gordon's vehicle, with a wrench or tire iron already present, Gordon testified that she wasn't aware of any weapons and was also unaware if any such items were returned to her after police released her vehicle. There was some disagreement about who sent text messages at specific times and if different individuals were drinking alcohol throughout different portions of the night.

Wilson noted that Brosius sent a text message to Danforth at 11:06 p.m., telling him that he (Brosius) "was behind [Danforth's house]. I see you." Brosius said during the cross-examination that the message had been an attempt to scare Danforth. Gordon said that she at one point was driving back and forth in front of Danforth's residence at the bequest of Brosius to report on Timothy and Robert Danforth's movements.

The trial will resume Wednesday with the state continuing its case.