Wrestling team starts season with Thanksgiving donation

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School wrestling team will start their season off on a generous foot, having provided for donations of Thanksgiving dinners to two local families.

The team first arranged a food drive last year, benefiting the families of two MBHS students. Team members and their families donate food items for the baskets.

"It helps out needy families," Coach Justin Nile said Tuesday. "We want to help as many people as we can have a happy Thanksgiving."

The team will be starting its season soon, with a pre-season tournament scheduled for this Saturday at Morse, beginning at 9 a.m. That tournament will help Nile and other coaches gauge the Mt. Blue team, which includes 16 members, several of whom wrestled last year.

"I think we're going to have a strong season," Nile said.

This year's home meets include a Wednesday, Dec. 18 match against Medomak Valley and Skowhegan; a Wednesday, Jan. 8 meet against Mt. Ararat; and a Saturday, Jan. 18 match against Ellsworth, Cony, Camden Hills and Nokomis. All of those meets will take place on the Mt. Blue campus.

Anyone interested in wrestling for the Mt. Blue team should contact Coach Nile.