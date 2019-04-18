WWII veteran heads to D.C. on Honor Flight

TEMPLE - Bob Friberg has been packing his bags for the last three weeks.

"I'll be getting pretty nervous next week at this time. I've already packed five different times, wondering what it will be like," he said.

Friberg is a 92-year-old Wold War II veteran. He lives in Temple with his wife Lu who he's been married to anywhere from 60 to 65 years, depending on the day.

"I say a different number every time," he laughs.

His trip next week will take him to Washington D.C. where he will participate in an Honor Flight event: an all-expense paid visit to see the memorials from the war. Friberg served in the Navy from 1943 to 1945 in the latter years of the war. Stationed in what is now recognized as Alaska, Friberg recalls the time as exciting. He was 17 when he enlisted, stepping up to volunteer before being drafted at 18.

"It was all war. We didn't think about it every minute of every day, but whenever the boys got together it was what we talked about. It was exciting to think we were going to be like all the other guys going over seas. I wanted to drive a P-40, be a big pilot. But I never got into that. They gave me two choices - the Navy or the Navy. So I chose the Navy."

After being discharged, Friberg went on to get a college degree in physical education and coaching. He and Lu had seven children and eventually wound up in Franklin County where Friberg coached and taught gym class for 25 years. Sharon, Friberg's third daughter, initiated the idea of the Honor Flight.

"I guess she's been pretty anxious to have me honored," he said.

Sharon and another daughter, Laurie, will be accompanying their father on the trip. Friberg said he wouldn't be able to do it without the help of his daughters, but he is looking forward to seeing the memorials again. He and his wife took a trip to see them after they got married in 1949, which would make this anniversary number 70.

"I'm not as excited as I am interested. There will be 24 other vets and I'm wondering what they're looking like now and what they're feeling like," Friberg said.

One of Friberg's favorite local spots, Aubuchon Hardware on Wilton Road, will be collecting thank you cards to honor their long time customer. The cards will be given to Friberg on the flight home as part of the Honor Flight's Mail Call.