Yarmouth firefighters help Foster Tech class

FARMINGTON - Students in the Foster Career and Technical Education Center had some special guests last Friday, as firefighters from Yarmouth helped teach the aspiring firefighters how to safely conduct themselves inside a fire engine.

The firefighting program at Foster Tech has been training first responders since 2001, working hand-in-hand with Farmington Fire Rescue to train students, most of them volunteer members of their hometown departments. Through the program, students can earn their Firefighting I and II certifications, as well as specialized training: using pumping equipment, extrication, operating engines and medical training.

Students at Friday's class were on departments that ranged from Farmington, Wilton and Chesterville to Winthrop, Livermore Falls and Mt. Vernon. Some had been members for years; one student joined last week. All of them said they wanted to become firefighters to help people.

"We're a pretty diverse group," John Churchill, the program's instructor, said. "All of [the students] are sponsored by their department."

The close connection between the program and the local departments brought the Sept. 16 explosion at the LEAP Inc. office building on Farmington Falls Road hit particularly hard. The blast leveled the building, killed a Farmington Fire Rescue captain and injured several other firefighters and a LEAP Inc. employee. Last week, the State Fire Marshal's Office indicated that a leak in the line running from the propane tank into the basement of the building fueled the explosion; the incident remains under investigation.

Since the explosion, fire departments across the state have taken turns helping cover Farmington. One extension of that help was to assist the Foster Tech students by providing them with a fire engine to practice with. On Friday, Yarmouth and Windham departments had crews in Farmington.

Firefighters from Yarmouth brought their Engine 82 to Foster Tech on Friday, allowing the students to learn how to safely embark, disembark and communicate with each other on the engine. The firefighters, who were participating in Yarmouth's live-in program, also talked to students about which certifications they felt were important to becoming a full-time firefighter.