York Hill Farm retires after 36 years

NEW SHARON - When Penny and John Duncan decided to make a change in their career paths they didn't just go from working in one suit and tie to another. They didn't even stay in the same field.

In fact, they found themselves in a much different field- one of crickets and old rock walls, at the end of a dirt road.

"It came to the point where we had to decide if the farm was going to get bigger or smaller. So I gave up my job at Franklin Memorial and started working full time here," John Duncan says.

It's a perfect late fall day at York Hill Farm- a few bright leaves hanging on in the breeze under an adamantly blue sky. The remaining goats of York Hill kick around in the Duncan's field, staying close to one another and closer still to Penny and John. There are 15 left, a mixed group of browns, blacks and whites who are waiting out their final hours before an afternoon pick up.

The other 25 have already been relocated to their new homes- some staying as close as Wilton while others head further down the road.

"Tomorrow will be the first morning in 36 years that we won't have any goats on the farm. I'm gonna miss them," John says.

John and Penny bought their first two goats in 1980- just one piece to their bigger dream of homesteading in rural Maine. Soon, the number of goats began to grow, as did the amount of milk they were producing. When John finally decided to leave his director position at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Penny was caring for their two children along with the fifteen milking goats on the farm. She had already began making cheese, a self-taught book learner.

"It's a science. Kind of like bread making. There was a lot of trial and error, which we fed to the pigs. It's taken me 33 years to perfect our recipes, and this year was definitely our best ever. It sounds funny but I'm having a hard time giving up the actual process of making the cheese. It's hard giving up something you do really well," Penny says.

The Duncans steadily grew their business- shipping their cheese from the back roads of New Sharon all the way to Boston and New York City. In the mid '80s Maine's cheese making scene was a quiet place; the Duncans found most of their business out of state.

"But one of our oldest accounts is with the Better Living Center right here in Farmington," John says.

Since that time, the farm-made food industry has seen enormous growth, with more than 80 licensed cheese makers in the state. Despite the bloom in competition, York Hill Farm has stood its ground- selling in places like Whole Foods and appearing on the menu at Portland's popular Fore Street Restaurant. With the growing demand for locally sourced food, the Duncans have managed to scale back their out of state shipments to sell primarily within Maine.

Now the couple is working on selling more than just their sought after peppercorn and garlic chèvre. With the goats re-homed, the Duncans still need to sell their equipment and the York Hill Farm name.

"The goats are gone, but the work doesn't end for a while longer," Penny says.

The last of the goats hustle the Duncans out to the field, wanting a led stroll through their sunny pasture. Their curiosity overflows as they nibble at zippers, into pockets and push into the palms of their humans looking for a scratch behind the ear.

"That's Honeysuckle," John says, as a mild-mannered white goat leans into him. "They are sort of the Labrador retrievers of goats."

The mutual affection is obvious, even with the rowdier buck who bosses the herd around.

"When you're milking them twice a day you get to know them really well. They're such nice animals," Penny says.

Penny admits that the larger farm animals made her nervous, so it was an easy decision to stick with the friendly, smiling goats. The couple recalls bringing boxes of newborn kids into their living room, where their own offspring would bottle feed and coddle them.

Their children became an integral part of the farm work, known around town as the "goat cheese kids." The Duncans sometimes hired students from the University of Maine at Farmington, along with all the Yates girls, but for the most part the entire operation was family-run.

With their kids grown and gone, the Duncans have decided its time to move on from the business of goats. They plan to fill their future days with road trips, camping and more of what they have grown to love- spending time on their land.

"It's bittersweet. But this is a special spot," Penny says of their home on York Hill Road.

John voices similar feelings.

"It's really hard doing the last of everything," he says.