Zombies take over Kingfield

July 22, 2018

A slice of pizza from Anni's market battles hungry zombies.

KINGFIELD - A hot summer day greeted the agenda for the annual Kingfield Festival Days on Saturday, with crowds lining the streets for the grand parade at noon.

This year's theme brought Halloween to town a few months early with zombies parading down Main Street. Pale faces, amputated limbs and oozing blood competed for three different seats in the spotlight- first place in the Best Business category as well as first and second place in the best overall category.

The festival included its usual line up of events, with live music and freshly cooked food, as well as mud football, the 5K and Ducks Over the Bridge. Local businesses and organizations offered discounts and open houses to the crowds that gathered downtown.

A parade with a view.

Rangeley Friends of the Arts celebrates their 50th season with a baton twirling brigade.

The zombies of the Kingfield Woodsman.

Zombies from Old Mill Redemption tell the crowd to "return bottles, or end up like us."

Spongebob and the Kora Car Funsters say hi to their fans.

Even the horses saw the affects of the zombie apocalypse in Kingfield.

Four-year-old Ben Deely waves to the Kora Cars.

