Livermore student receives Maine Principal’s Award

JAY – Camryn Berry of Livermore, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, Principal Thomas Plourde announced today. Sponsored by the Maine Principals Association, the award is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship. Berry is the daughter of Andrew and Tammy Bery of Livermore.

Berry is self-motivated, dedicated to her school and community and is extremely deserving of this award. She has challenged herself academically throughout her high school career while participating in several co-curricular offerings at Spruce Mountain High School. Berry is an active member of the National Honors Society, four year member of the SMHS Theater Program, as well as an active member of the SMART Robotics, Math Team, Girl State and Envirothon Teams.

"She is a wonderful representative of SMHS," Plourde said in a statement, "and we are proud to recognize her as the well-deserving recipient of the 2017 MPA Principals Award."

Berry, Thomas Plourde and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the award of ten $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association.