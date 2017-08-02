Mt. Blue Area Garden Club to hold final summer meeting

WILTON - The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club will hold its final summer meeting and garden tour at the home and gardens of Liselle Batt and Austin Holland on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. The farm's GPS address is Butterfield Farm at 142 Swett Road.

A social half-hour will be followed by the meeting and tour of the beautiful gardens. Guests and members are asked to bring a chair and plant to swap. Light refreshments will be provided by hostess are Marion Hutchinson, Charlie Woodcock and Vicky Webster. We welcome the public to attend our meetings and enjoy the garden tours.

Batt and Holland look forward to hosting the group at their hobby horse farm and apple orchard Butterfield Farm in Wilton. The secluded, off-grid solar-powered homestead features a heritage fruit orchard as well as perennial flower, vegetable and herb gardens, as well as a sunken stone patio comprised of granite benches and adjacent gazebo. Surrounding the property are over 120 acres of owned woods with manicured trails throughout. Feel free to plan an extra hour after the event for a hike on the trails. Call Batt if you have questions at: 207-491-1617

Directions from Wilton/Farmington:

Drive west on Route 2. After Wilton, continue about 5 miles. Descend into the village of East Dixfield. Pass the church and post office, and Hall Dairy Farm. About 2000 feet past the dairy farms, turn right onto Swett Road, a steep-angled paved dead-end road. If you pass Osgoods Tractor, you have gone too far.

Follow Swett Road nearly to the end. Just past a yellow mobile home, turn left into our gravel driveway, marked with a sign that says "Austin and Liselle." Follow the drive about 1/2 mile to the house. Parking and a turn-around is available at the house.