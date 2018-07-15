‘Little Free Library’ operating near Phillips Public Library

PHILLIPS - Going to Camp? Resting by the River? Children bored in the back seat? Stop by the Phillips Public Library and snap up a book! No need to check the open hours, the library now have a “Little Free Library” on location. Just stop by and take a book; return it if you can or drop it off at another location.

Little free libraries are popping up all over the country, mostly library lots but also parks and shopping malls. The idea originated in Wisconsin by Todd Bol who wanted to inspire the love of reading and spark neighborhood book exchanges within communities.

The Phillips Little Free Library was made possible by a donation from the Sugarloaf Regional Charitable Trust.