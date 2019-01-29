26th annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off winners announced
RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 26th annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, which took place Thursday evening, Jan. 24, at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc. The annual event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend.
The event was a great success, with over 100 people tasting 10 delicious chili and chowder samples from area restaurants and then casting their votes for their favorites.
The winners of the 2019 Chili/Chowder Cook-Off are:
Chili Winners
Best Overall - Bald Mountain Camps
Mild - Lakeside Convenience
Medium - The Shed
Hot - Bald Mountain Camps
Chowder Winners
Best Overall - Parkside & Main
Seafood - The Gingerbread House
Vegetable - Oquossoc Grocery
The bragging rights for this year have been determined and now participants have a year during which to tweak their recipes and compete again next January in this very popular event.
