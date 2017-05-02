28th Annual Plant and Bake Sale is May 20, 21 in Vienna

VIENNA - The Mill Stream Grange will host the 28th Annual Plant and Bake Sale later this month, offering homemade food, delicious desserts and plenty of plants.

This year will mark the 26th anniversary of the Mill Stream Grange Plant and Bake Sale in Vienna, on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. Our first sale was held in 1983 when all the seedlings were grown by grange volunteers. In 1988, the Grange approached Scott Longfellow for seedlings, and we have gotten our seedlings from Longfellow's Greenhouse ever since. They have been very good to us and without their support we could not continue with our sale. It has, and continues to be, one of the biggest fund raisers for the Grange. Another big fund raiser is the patchwork quilt that the Grange ladies make every year. It will be on display for raffle ticket sales at the plant sale.

The sale includes a wide variety of flower and vegetable seedlings plus patio tomatoes, perennials, specialty annuals and hanging baskets. After a busy morning shopping for plants, you will want to take home some of our tasty culinary offerings. There will be lots of homemade savories, such as lasagna, enchiladas, spaghetti and baked beans, as well as delicious desserts: pies, cakes, cookies and bars, to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The sale is at Mill Stream Grange on Rt. 41 in Vienna. Saturday hours are 8 am to noon. Sunday hours are 10 am to noon. The sale will be held rain or shine.

For more information, call Libby Harville at 293-2362 or Barbara Gilman at 293-2271.