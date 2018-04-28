2nd Congressional District Democratic candidates forum draws a crowd

FARMINGTON - More than 150 people filled Lincoln Auditorium at the University of Maine at Farmington on April 4 to hear the four Democratic candidates for the 2nd Congressional District seat air their views and differences, in a forum hosted by the Franklin County Democratic Committee and the UMF College Democrats.

Jonathan Fulford from Monroe, Representative Jared Golden of Lewiston, Craig Olson of Islesboro and Lucas St. Clair of Dexter answered questions on gun safety, immigration, the environment and health care. Professor and political commentator James Melcher moderated the discussion and fielded questions from the audience. All four candidates will be on the Democratic primary ballot on June 12; the winner will face Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin in November.

The forum was recorded and is available online at https://www.facebook.com/franklindems/.