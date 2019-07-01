30 Mile River offering kayak adventures

MOUNT VERNON - 30 Mile River Watershed Association is now offering "Kayaking Adventures" for all levels and ages.

This program is free for all year-round residents within the 30 Mile River Watershed and $15 for seasonal/non-residents with all equipment provided. A Maine Guide will not only give participants all the useful tips and tricks you need, but he will take them on a guided kayak adventure.

Programs include Kayaking 101, Kayak Academy (Youth program), Seniors “Silver” Paddle, Sunset Paddle, and Discovery Paddle. Kayaking 101 has several dates to choose from including July 10 from 6-8 PM on Minnehonk Lake in Mount Vernon and July 13 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Pocasset in Wayne. The Kayak Academy has its first session July 9 & 11 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Pocasset, another session on July 23 & 25 1-3 p.m. on Minnehonk as well as two other options in July and August.

Check out all the kayak adventures, descriptions, dates/times, and registration link on our website at http://30mileriver.org/news-events/kayak-adventures-program/ Space is limited and pre-registration is required.