4-H members learn to raise market steers

The Franklin County Supper on the Table 4-H Club is well on it's way to raising and working with their market steers. The club consists of six members who are working hard on training, conditioning, and grooming their steers. Members range in age from nine to 13 years old. The steers will be shown and auctioned for market at the Windsor Fair on Monday Sept. 4 and at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday Sept. 20. Members hope to have continued and new supporters join the events.