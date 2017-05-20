Franklin Countys First News

4-H members learn to raise market steers

Posted by • May 20, 2017 •

The Franklin County Supper on the Table 4-H Club is well on it's way to raising and working with their market steers. The club consists of six members who are working hard on training, conditioning, and grooming their steers. Members range in age from nine to 13 years old. The steers will be shown and auctioned for market at the Windsor Fair on Monday Sept. 4 and at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday Sept. 20. Members hope to have continued and new supporters join the events.

Nicholas Rowe with his Belgium Blue/Angus cross steer being sold at Windsor Fair.

Natalee Orr with her Hereford steer being sold at Farmington Fair.

Samantha Davis with her Lowline Angus steer being sold at the Windsor Fair.

Mason Rowe with his Angus steer being sold at Farmington Fair.

Kaden Lane with his Hereford/Angus cross steer being sold at Windsor Fair.

