4-H members participate in judging competition

On April 8, the State 4-H Dairy Judging contest took place in western Maine, allowing members to try out for the state's Dairy Team. Maine's team will attend the Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts in September.

Local 4-H members started by judging Jersey cows at Lowell's farm in Buckfield and then moved on for more judging at Pineland Farm in New Gloucester, looking at Holstein cows. Five local members attended: four from the Franklin County Dairy 4-H Club and one from the Franklin County Young Farmers 4-H Club. All together, 18 members of 4-H participated.