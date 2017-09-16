4-H members to auction off market animals

FARMINGTON - Market animals have been raised all year for two big days at the Farmington fair. Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. youth will be showing off their animals that they have conditioned and trained all throughout the 2017 season. Animals will be placed and champions will be chosen by a qualified judge at the Farmington fairgrounds.

On Sept. 20 beginning at 6 p.m. there will be a buyers meet and greet before animals are auctioned off. Many youth will use the money made to finish up projects, buy grain for other animals or to put towards next years market animals. Commodities that will be sold include; beef, hogs, sheep, turkeys and broiler hens. Please feel free to swing into the Farmington Fairgrounds and support local agricultural youth by purchasing an animal.