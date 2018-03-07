46th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Democratic Pancake Breakfast is March 17

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, March 17, Farmington Democratic Committee will host the Annual St. Patrick's Day Democratic Pancake Breakfast at Old South Church on Main Street in Farmington.

The Democratic town committees of Wilton, Jay and Farmington have sponsored this tradition for 46 years. The breakfast is open to the public. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Democratic gubernatorial, congressional and local candidates. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 am. Adults are $10; students and seniors are $7; kids under 8 are free.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.