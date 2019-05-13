5K fundraiser and book talk for Phillips Public Library

PHILLIPS - The Phillips Public Library will be hosting a 5k fundraiser on Saturday, June 1. Registration fee is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Money will go to the library's operating fund. Registration begins at 9 a.m., walkers begin at 9:45 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m.

After the 5k (11 a.m.), join us for a discussion with Freeport-based New York Times bestselling author Melissa Coleman. Her memoir, This Life Is In Your Hands, chronicles her childhood during the back-to-the-land movement of the 1970's on her father's farm (gardening icon Eliot Coleman), right next door to famed homesteaders Scott and Helen Nearing. The book talk is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served and copies of the book will be available for purchase.

FMI contact the library at 639-2665.