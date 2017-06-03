6th annual Civil War reenactment weekend June 17 and 18

LIVERMORE - The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is hosting its Sixth Civil War Reenactment Weekend on June 17 and 18. This is the largest Civil War reenactment in Maine, featuring a wide variety of living history demonstrations, exhibits, and engaging activities to remember the activities of the Civil War. This family-friendly event is organized by the 3rd Maine Company A and 15th Alabama Company G to benefit Maine’s oldest living history farm and museum.

The Norlands is a 445-acre museum and working farm that is the ancestral home of the Washburn family. The rolling hills surrounding the mansion, meeting house, cape house, and one-room schoolhouse make Norlands an ideal place to experience the battles once fought in similar communities to the south and the impact of war on the families who remained on the rural home front. While no actual battles took place at Norlands, the historic site has a real connection to the Civil War. The Washburns from Livermore are one of the nations’ most influential political families of the 19th century and had a hand in transforming the nation at the time of the Civil War. Israel Washburn, Jr. was elected as governor of Maine in 1861 and quickly became known as Maine’s little-known giant of the Civil War. He sent more troops per capita than any other northern state. Cadwallader served as a Major General during the War. Elihu was instrumental in getting Abraham Lincoln elected to the Presidency. Samuel served in the U.S. Navy and was Acting Master of the ironclad gunboat, U.S.S. Galena, when it sustained fire on the James River. Caroline married Freeland Holmes, a doctor from Foxcroft, who volunteered with the 6th Maine Regiment. Freeland died in 1863 leaving Caroline as a widow with two small children. Hear more about the Washburn’s remarkable influence and achievements and how the War affected their lives at home during Rally for Norlands.

Union and Confederate military and civilian reenactors from across New England will be camped on the grounds. Cavalry units are also planning to attend. Living historians will scrimmage with replica weaponry and perform drilling and firing demonstrations. The 6th Maine Battery will be on hand to fire their Parrott Rifle/cannon. A full-scale battle scenario will be staged each day on the hay fields of the Norlands (2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday). There will be ongoing presentations in the surgeon’s tent and in the field hospital after each battle.

Visitors will also enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, military field music, tours of the elegant 1867 Washburn estate, Victorian fashion shows, a period-correct sermon on temperance in the 1828 meeting house, blacksmithing, a historic dress-up tent, craft activities, one-room schoolhouse, old-fashioned games, guided nature walks, farm life in Norlands farmer’s cottage, and talks on Maine’s Joshua Chamberlain, Civil War firearms, and more.

On Saturday night, a gala affair begins at 4 p.m. with dance lessons in the easy and fun country dance style. At 4:30 p.m. witness a Civil War era period wedding, reenacted by members of the 3rd ME Company A. Celebrate with the newlyweds at a Pig Roast at 5 p.m. prepared fresh by Valley View Farm of Auburn. To purchase tickets for the pig roast, visit www.norlands.org/6th-rally-for-norlands.html or call the Norlands at 207-897-4366. At 6 p.m. join in a lively gala barn dance with twirling hoop skirts, uniformed reenactors, and fiddlers of The Racket Factory. The contra dance is free with the purchase of a supper ticket or general event admission; otherwise a $5 donation is suggested.

History exhibits and demonstrations of traditional crafts take place on Norlands’ picturesque front lawn. Participating vendors include AgNO3 Lab Tintype Portraits with Cole Caswell, Phoenix Pottery with Sarah Delaney, Shaky Barn Farm Gardens, Malbons Mills Blacksmith Shop, Forrest Bonney Handcrafted Furniture, Creative Basketry by Diane Wheeler, BaahHummBuzz Farm Soaps with Karen Shumac, Good Tydden Farm with Noni Badershall, crocheting and paper craft with Stamping with Corinne, and historical displays by Androscoggin Historical Society, Jay Historical Society, Lillian Nordica Homestead Museum and Minot Historical Society.

The Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, French Fries, and drinks on Saturday. Other lunch and snack items will be for sale on Sunday, while supplies last. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful grounds.

Experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the Civil War Era. There are plenty of hands-on history activities for all ages during two days of living history fun at the Norlands.

Gates open at 9 a.m. daily. Daily rate: $12 adult; $7 for children age 12 and under. Weekend pass: $18 adult; $11 for children age 12 and under. Free for ages 5 and under. Enter the event at the admission gate located behind the church. Parking is in the field, across the street from the church. For the safety and comfort of all animals and visitors, there are no dogs or other pets allowed on the property during Rally for Norlands. Service animals are the exception.

Rally for Norlands is made possible with the generous support of Franklin Savings Bank, Prentiss & Carlisle, ReEnergy Livermore Falls LLC, Main-Land Development Consultants Inc., Payroll Management Inc., and United Insurance-Shiretown Agency.

For more details and the schedule of activities, visit the Norlands website: www.NORLANDS.org/6th-rally-for-norlands.html. The Norlands is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore.