A hopping good time in Rangeley

RANGELEY - Rangeley kids got completely unplugged for an afternoon of fun with amphibians at the Frog and Toad Jumping Contest held at the annual Blueberry Festival on August 16. Rangeley once again demonstrated its willingness to come together for the benefit of the community by providing one of the most enjoyable and unique events of the summer. The contest included thirteen frogs and two toads, their human trainers aged 3 to 13, and a good size audience. Andy and Dick Hall, along with this writer, once again officiated as judges. Catchers Julia Russo and Bridget Smith did an outstanding job of returning the amphibians to their owners if they leaped out of bounds during the contest.

The jumpers were judged on the best of three jumps. Winners were as follows: In the Large category: First Prize and Best Overall went to Saul Ellis, age 3, and his frog Jumper, who jumped a whopping 37 ¼ inches. Second Place went to frog Jonathan for his 24 ½ -inch leap and his trainer Gage Olson, age 5. Third Prize was awarded to Quint Delutio, age 6, whose frog High came close by springing in at 24 inches.

In the highly competitive Medium category First Place went to 4-year old Mac Delutio and his frog Blaster, vaulting in at 26 ½ inches. 8-year-old Caleb Thompson and his frog Bull took Second Prize at 25 ¼ inches. 10-year-old Brendan Marcott and his frog Mr. Skipper took Third Prize with his 24 ½ inch leap.

In the Small category First Place went to Coco and her 12-year-old trainer Savannah Colbert, with a 7 ½ -inch jump. Second Prize was awarded to Spot, whose trainer was 8-year-old Vanessa Colbert, with a 6 ¼ -inch hop.

Other prizes, starting with the Large category, were: Biggest Back – to Small, entered by Maxten Philbrick, age 3, and Quietest – to Chubby, entered by Faith Olson, age 12.

In the Medium category, Skylar Thompson, age 4, and Frogaleena won for being the most energetic. The prize for having the most stripes went to Sir Hopp-a-lot and his trainer 13-year-old Seth Whidden. Most Colorful went to Boo and his trainer Cody Marcott, age 8; Most Eager to Go went to Jupiter, whose trainer, 11-year-old Libby Whidden, was last year’s Best Overall winner. Finally, 3-year-old Andy Brady and his frog Tex, who jumped around in the bucket so much we could barely get him out, won the prize for Feistiest.

The contest would not be a contest without awards. Thanks to Books, Lines and Thinkers, Ecopelagicon, Mr. Sweet Tooth, and Pine Tree Frosty for providing the prizes. Thank you to Brent Quimby and Patty Ellis for supplying buckets and nets for catching the amphibians. Thanks also to Dick and Andy for their help in running the contest, to catchers Julia and Bridget, and to all the donors who gave generously to the Booster Fund. When everyone rises to the occasion, hops right to it, and jumps in to assist, the Frog Jumping Contest is ribbeting.