All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner to support Rangeley Public Library

RANGELEY - Don’t miss the All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Rangeley Public Library with the support of the Frank and Patti Cerminara Family.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 bring the whole family to the Undercroft of the Church of the Good Shepherd on Main Street, Rangeley, from 5 to 7 p.m. and enjoy this homemade Italian Spaghetti Dinner that has become an annual tradition for many in our community. At $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12, this is the best meal-deal in town! In addition to spaghetti and meatballs, the meal will include salad, garlic bread, and a beverage. Indulge in a homemade brownie sundae, if you still have room.

Raffle tickets for Italian themed baskets will be available for purchase during the dinner at $5 each or five tickets for $20. You don’t need to be present to win. In addition, Patti Cerminara’s authentic Italian spaghetti sauce will be available for purchase.

For more than 20 years, the Frank and Patti Cerminara Family has donated their time and talents to help the library with this fundraising event. Using herbs and seasonings from her garden, Patti prepares the sauce from scratch and simmers it for days. The preparation and serving of the dinner itself is a Cerminara family affair. A minimum of 100 dinners has been served, but many years it has been way over that number as the word of this authentic Italian meal has spread.

More than ever people remark that Rangeley is a great place to live because it has such community spirit. People care about one another, help each other, and make positive contributions to our community. The Frank and Patti Cerminara Family’s willingness to help the RPL with this fundraising effort for so many years is a prime example of community citizenship at work.

Join us for a great Italian meal shared with friends, and help us raise funds for the Rangeley Public Library.