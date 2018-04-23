Allied Realty is now a drop off location for Theresa’s Totes

WILTON - Theresa’s Totes is a local program that provides food-filled shopping totes for schoolchildren who do not have sufficient food at home.

Approximately 30 cloth shopping bags are filled by volunteers each month and delivered to the G.D. Cushing School in Wilton during the school year. The bags are in turn given to needy children. A phone number is placed in the last bag of the school year that can be called if food is needed during the summer months. The name, Theresa’s Totes, was inspired by the song “Saint Theresa’s Prayer” by John Michael Talbot.

Allied Realty, located at 915 U.S. Route 2 E in Wilton, has become a drop-off location for food donations. Examples of food items that are used regularly include: peanut butter, crackers, cereal, hot cereal, mac & cheese, canned beans, canned veggies, granola bars, pasta, tomato sauce, tuna, tune helper, puddings, apple sauce, canned fruit, and Ramon noodles. Occasionally, jelly, soup, and Spaghetti O’s/Ravioli are added.

Donation can be brought to the Allied Realty office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.