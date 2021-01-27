Alzheimer’s Association launches virtual education

The Alzheimer's Association, Maine Chapter in partnership with SeniorsPlus offers two virtual support groups for care partners of those living with dementia. The Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin Counties Virtual Caregiver Support Groups are held monthly and offer both a morning or evening meeting via Zoom for participants to choose from. To learn more or to register, please email edcenter@seniorsplus.org or call 207.795.4010

“Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment where participants learn about dementia, share experiences, and develop problem-solving skills,” says Alison Russell, Manager of Education and Volunteers at the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter. She explains, “Groups are available for at-home caregivers, those living with dementia, and for those with loved ones in residential care. A bereavement group is available for those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or another dementia.”

In addition to support groups, the Alzheimer's Association offers free education, social engagement programs, and resources for care partners, those living with dementia, and community members looking to learn more. For a full list of our upcoming programs, visit us at alz.org/maine

“We are continually working to make education programs as convenient, safe, and accessible to all families statewide,” says Drew Wyman, Executive Director, Alzheimer's Association, Maine Chapter. “It is especially important that families get timely information so they know what resources are available to them and they can make informed choices about caregiving.”

The Alzheimer’s Association offers around-the-clock support for all caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. To speak with a dementia care expert who can help recommend programs, provide support, and information call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900.