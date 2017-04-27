American Legion Post #28 hosting spring dance on May 13

FARMINGTON - The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 will be hosting a spring dance on May 13 from 8 p.m. to midnight, open to the public. Come out and support your local veterans and their families as we say goodbye to a cold and snowy winter and hello to spring.

Mark Gentle will be playing music so we can all dance and have a good time. WKTJ will be giving away tickets to three lucky couples. Online tickets are $10 apiece at bigsoundmaine.com or $12 at the door. Prizes will be given away at the dance.

The American Legion in Farmington is a non-profit organization and uses funds to support local charitable organizations. Funds are used to support needy veterans and their families, girl and boys state, scholarship programs, Special Olympics, among other programs.

Please turn out and support your local community as we say goodbye to old man winter and hello to spring. You do not have to be an American Legion member to attend.